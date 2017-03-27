Two Montgomery Men Arrested in PCB in Connection to Shooting

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announce the arrest of two suspects believed connected to a shooting at Cooks Motel on Panama City Beach today.

Arrested was Tristian Julian Buyck, age 21, of Montgomery, Alabama, and Grenden James Jordan, age 19, also of Montgomery, Alabama. Both were charged with Armed Home Invasion Robbery at Cooks Motel in which shots were fired, but no one was injured.

Buyck and Jordan were among five individuals in a vehicle that was stopped today in the parking lot of Wal-Mart at Pier Park. The vehicle and tag matched that given by victims in the Cooks Motel robbery.

A second shooting did occur a short time later on Coastal Palms Blvd off Thomas Drive on Panama City Beach. A black male was shot and remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

However, based upon an examination of evidence, it appears possible the two shootings may not be connected. BCSO Criminal Investigations continues to work every lead connected with both incidents.

Additional arrests are expected.