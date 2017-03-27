UPDATE: $1,000 Reward Offered for Park Ave. Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s something many people want to stop, unnecessary random deadly shootings. The most recent one in the Montgomery claimed the life of 13-year-old Maribel Barrera.

“I hope everybody looks as this and is little bit more careful, this is a 13-year-old girl,” says Montgomery resident Jonathan Carswell.

The shooting has left others with family in this community fearful, because they say, it could have been one of their own.

“I think it’s sad, this going on all over, not just here but it’s a lot worse in the poorer neighborhoods, for a random shooting like this, it doesn’t make sense but I imagine the police are doing everything they can to try to stop it,” says Carswell.

Police are doing exactly that, following up on leads, trying not only to bring justice, but healing to this community.

“We’re definitely following up on any information that we come up with, knocking on doors. We will continue to do this process until we come up with a resolution,” says Chief Ernest Finley of the Montgomery Police Department.

For Rhonda Thompson, the shooting gives her organization, “The Nehemiah Center,” a chance to show support where needed.

“I think words can not express the tragedy in this situation and the hurt and the loss and the fear that’s involved in this situation like this so words don’t really go that far but I think that loving touch, the hug, the support-helping take care of their children, just doing anything we can do to lift the burden,” says Thompson.

” I think that for us right now, that’s the best thing that we can do,” says Chief Finley.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000.00 reward for any information that leads to an arrest regarding this homicide. CrimeStoppers, through our partner Neighbors In Christ, repaired damage done by the shooters and offered counseling.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a $1,000.00 Cash Reward!