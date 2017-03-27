Wetumpka’s Dawson Parker 4 yrs after Bone Marrow Transplant

by Ellis Eskew



Dawson Parker is a normal 16 year old these days.

“Now I’m doing everything regular like I used to do and just play golf right now. That’s pretty much it,” said Dawson.

But his journey to this point in his life was been very difficult.

Dawson has fanconi anemia, which is a rare blood disorder.

“It’s so rare only 35 people are born with it each year in America,” said his mother Penni.

We visited Dawson at his school in 2013. He was about to leave for a children’s hospital in Minnesota where he would get a bone marrow transplant and undergo numerous surgeries and chemotherapy.

We also saw him when he came back home and got to visit with friends.

It has been a long road to recovery for Dawson. But one his parents are thankful for.

“Four years ago now, if you’d asked me four years ago what the future looked like, it was very uncertain. But to look at him now and think back, oh my gosh how far he’s come, it is such a blessing and we are so thankful for all God has done. Really appreciative of all the people in the community, the prayers, the calls, the texts, the Facebook messages, and everything we got. So blessed to have our community behind us,” said Penni.

Dawson’s father agrees.

“Oh, it’s just totally different,” said Bob Parker. “He’s a normal 16 year old high school kid now. And we go play golf together, and of course, he’s a good bit better than me at golf. But it’s good to see him driving and being a normal teenager.”

A normal teenager who feels very grateful for his life.

“Feels good to know that I got through that and I’m fine now,” said Dawson.

If you would like to help other families in Dawson’s honor, click here.

They also recommend giving to Ronald McDonald House Charities, by clicking here.