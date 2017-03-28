1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Tallapoosa Co. Plane Crash

Posted:

by Andrew James

One person is dead and another is critically injured after a plane crash in Tallapoosa County, according to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.

A Beechcraft Bonanza plane crashed in a wooded area near Slaughter’s Crossing Road, east of Dadeville, around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Abbett identified the victim as 66-year-old Jeannette Carol Currier of Daleville.  Her husband, 67-year-old David Lee Currier is in critical condition.

The FAA is on the way to the scene to investigate the crash.

 

