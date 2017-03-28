Golden Apple: El’Lagenay Sellers

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Perry County School System in West Alabama. In only her fifth year of teaching, El’Lagenay Sellers at Robert C. Hatch High School in Perry County, is already making a difference in the lives of her physical and life sciences students. So much so, that one of her students nominated her for our Golden Apple Award.

” It makes me feel like what I am doing, actually make a difference, and that my students notice that what I am actually doing is for them,” says Sellers.

Congratulations Ms. Sellers! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, Alabama News dot Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.