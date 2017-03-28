Gov. Bentley’s Impeachment Investigation Hearing Set for Early April

by Rashad Snell

The top lawyer in a legislative investigation of Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has indicated that lawmakers are speeding to a decision on whether to impeach him over a sex scandal involving a former aide.

Special counsel Jack Sharman in a memo to the governor’s lawyers described a tentative schedule that would decide Bentley’s fate quickly. Sharman provided the memo to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Sharman would present findings April 7 to the House Judiciary Committee. Hearings would follow, and the full House would vote May 9 on whether to impeach Bentley.

Bentley’s lawyers objected to that rapid pace in a written response to committee members, saying it is “inconsistent with principles of fairness.”

The committee is investigating whether Bentley committed impeachable offenses in a scandal centered on his relationship with a former aide.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler reacts to the impeachment schedule:

“This impeachment schedule is far too close to the end of the legislative session. Gov. Bentley’s attorneys can simply run out the clock with schedule objections and a possible lawsuit. Look for them to drag.”

“If the legislative session ends with no impeachment by the state house, Gov. Bentley will have dodged the impeachment bullet.”

“Justice delayed is justice denied.”

