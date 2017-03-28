Inter-Faith Conference Set for Saturday in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An inter-faith conference in Selma aims to strengthen the community by giving people of different faiths an opportunity to interact and learn more about one another.

Selma cardiologist Dr. Amjad Butt is spear-heading an effort to bring people of all faiths together in Selma to talk to one another.

“If we don’t communicate how we going to understand,” said Butt.

“From a distance you have your perception, I have my perception. Unless we talk we’ll never understand and this bigotry, prejudice will never go away from our society.

Butt says an open and candid inter-faith dialogue — is essential to build a better community.

“We are one humanity, one humanity, physiologically, biologically, we are the same. How we can hate each other? That has to stop,” said Butt.

He said the discussion will focus more on what people have in common than on the ways they’re different.

“There’s definitely potential for all of us to grow and learn from one another,” said Crosspoint Christian Church Associate Pastor Mark Andrews.

“What did I do with you as a person as a human being is what matters,” said Butt.

The event is Saturday, April 1st at the Islamic Foundation of Selma, Alabama at 717 J. L. Chestnut Boulevard at 1 PM.