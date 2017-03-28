Mid-day Lunch Gathering Downtown Feeds Body and Soul

by Ellis Eskew

A lunchtime gathering to feed the stomach and soul kicked off in downtown Montgomery Tuesday.

It’s called Mid-day. A crowd showed up at the Warehouse next to Alley Station. They enjoyed Dreamland BBQ, fellowship, music, and a short, inspirational message.

Organizer Melissa McInnis says it’s a way to help refresh and refuel you in the middle of the work day.

“I think working 8 to 5 Monday through Friday, which a lot of these people are doing, can get mundane. And they are thinking I’m just in this race, every single day is the same. And it gets exhausting and I don’t think its truly sustaining for healthy emotional life and healthy relationships. And this is something we can do to kind of break up that monotony if you will,” said McInnis.

McInnis says she doesn’t know how often or where the group will meet but plans to decide that as the group evolves.