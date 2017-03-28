Possible Gun Found at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools says a possible gun was found at Park Crossing High School this morning. That incident will be leading to increased security, according to the school’s principal.

MPS spokesman Tom Salter has released a statement to Alabama News Network, saying that two male students were involved in an altercation in the hall at the school. According to Salter, during the struggle, what may have been a weapon fell from the pocket of one of the students. He says it was picked up by a third student.

He says the principal put the school on lockdown to search the school and review video. Salter says the student suspected of having the weapon was seen on video leaving campus. He says police were called to help find the student and to investigate.

Salter says once the administration was confident there were no weapons on campus, they lifted the lockdown. He says a telephone message was sent to all Park Crossing parents. The script of the message is:

“Parents, this is Park Crossing Principal Tracy Hubbert. There was an altercation this morning between two male students. During the scuffle, what appears to be a gun fell from one of the student’s pockets. It was picked up by a third student. When I became aware of this, I put the school on lockdown and began to search the school and review video. We believe the student who was given the weapon has left campus and there is no danger to students. We will have extra security on campus. Also beginning tomorrow morning, we will use metal detectors at each entrance to screen for weapons. Please have your child arrive at school a little earlier than normal to ensure we can complete the screening process before the first bell. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Thank you for your cooperation and your continued support of Park Crossing High School.”

