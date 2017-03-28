Severe Storms Possible Thursday

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight: A slight chance for isolated showers then mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog developing after midnight; expect lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: A slight chance for isolated thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to start then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon; some storms may be strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, hail and isolated tornadoes. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.