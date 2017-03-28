Union Springs Residents Concerned About Recent Crime

by Danielle Wallace

Recent shootings in Union springs has some people on alert. the concern comes after 2 shootings last week. the first shooting happened Thursday night in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Chunnenugge Avenue. The second happened Friday night in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Conecuh Avenue. Both shootings have some residents on the edge.

“It sounded like about fifteen rounds went off. it was kind of disturbing for the most part because we have a child in the house and safety obviously is our number one priority,” says Daniel Smith.

“The shooting is unusual for Union Springs because I’ve been living here for about 15 years and we’ve never had it before,” says Donald May.

While people in the area are concerned officers say they are doing everything they can to cut down on recent crime.

We’ve stepped up patrol and put in cameras in the hot areas,” says Union Springs Police Chief Danny Jackson.

Davis is charged with reckless endangerment in the shooting near Conecuh Avenue. Officers are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting near Chunnegugge Avenue.

“Uunion springs is a safe town unfortunately we have some people that like to do bad things.”

Residents say those bad things need to stop.

“This town has been a nice sleepy little town without gunshots until the last several weeks, we would like to keep it that way,” says May.

Officers say there could me more arrests made. If you have any information that could help officers as they continue investigating, you are asked to contact the Union Springs Police Department at 738-3131.