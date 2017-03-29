Lawmakers Propose Rival Prison Bill

by Lillie Dunn

Two Alabama lawmakers are proposing a rival prison bill as an alternative to the governor’s construction plan to relieve overcrowding.

The cornerstone of the proposal would pay sheriffs to house 1,500 state inmates in county jails.

Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow, a Democrat from Red Bay, said Rep. Allen Farley, a Republican from McCalla, held a press conference Wednesday on their proposal.

Morrow said some counties have room for state inmates. He said others could use the revenue to finance jail construction.

Wesley Helton, the governor’s legislative director, said the proposal would not improve prison conditions and was pushed by two lawmakers who have urged the governor’s impeachment.

The Alabama Senate has approved a plan aimed at building three prisons, two by local authorities and one by the state.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)