Man Facing Capital Murder Charges for Death of Prattville Woman

by Rashad Snell

A man is facing a capital murder charge in the death of a Prattville woman last year.

Reports say court documents show that Willie Foster Jr., 31, was indicted March 17 on that charge in the death of Carol Nunnery, 72.

Foster did yard work for Nunnery.

He was originally charged with murder after authorities found Nunnery’s body along a road near Autaugville last May. Officials said she died of blunt force trauma by an object or a vehicle.

Authorities say Foster confessed to the slaying.

Prosecutor C.J. Robinson says the upgraded charge was sought because authorities believe Nunnery was killed during a robbery.

Robinson says prosecutors haven’t decided if they will seek the death penalty.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)