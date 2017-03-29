UPDATE: Montgomery Police Make Arrest in January Smiley Circle Shooting

by Josh Ninke

Montgomery Police began an investigation of a shooting on Smiley Circle on the evening of January 21 where adult male suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities say an adult male was seriously hurt after being shot and was taken to the hospital.

Timothy Davis was arrested out of state on Feb. 28 and was extradited back to Montgomery on March 28.

Davis was charged in connection to a shooting that occurred on in the 3800 block of South Smiley Circle.

Davis is being held on a $250,000 bond.