MPD Make Second Arrest in Woodley Road Shooting

by Rashad Snell

Late Tuesday night, Montgomery Police Department made an arrest in the shooting that occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Woodley Road.

Police charged Veronica Campbell, 26, of Montgomery with one count each of Attempted Murder, Reckless Endangerment, and Discharging a Weapon into an occupied building or vehicle. She was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where she was being held under bonds totaling $60,500.

MPD’s investigation determined the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between individuals, and investigators identified Campbell as a suspect. The investigation indicates the victim, an adult male, drove himself from the scene to the 2200 block of East South Boulevard and then was transported from there to Baptist Medical Center South via private vehicle; he is listed in stable condition.

Tuesday, March 28, a second arrest was made in connection to the shooting.

Carvicia Donnell Talley was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Talley is charged with one count of Attempted Murder, one count of Shooting Into Occupied Building, and one count of Reckless Endangerment. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where she was being held under bonds totaling $90,000.

Check back for more details in this developing investigation.