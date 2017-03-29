Police Brutality Investigation Bill Passes Alabama Committee

by Rashad Snell

An Alabama committee has passed a bill establishing investigation and compensation procedures for victims of police misconduct in Montgomery.

The Tuesday decision in the House Montgomery County Legislation Committee comes amid a closely-watched murder case involving a white police officer charged with fatally shooting a black man in the city last year.

Montgomery Democratic Rep. John Knight is sponsoring the bill. He says that the public should know how investigations of police officers are carried out.

City Attorney Kim Fehl argued that policies for looking into law enforcement misconduct are already in place.

The bill now moves to the full House.

The legislation was first introduced last year after the killing of 58-year-old Greg Gunn by a Montgomery police officer but records show it never moved out of committee.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)