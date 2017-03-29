Possible Sunday Alcohol Sales in Troy

by Danielle Wallace

For Seth Parker, owner of B. Graves in downtown Troy, Sunday alcohol sales could boost his restaurant’s business.

“We serve a lot of folks that come to do events at the university and they are always asking can I have a Mimosa or Bloody Mary or something like that and we have to politely say we don’t serve alcohol on sunday,” say Parker.

But that could all change. Troy City Council members are working to possibly draft a local bill for Sunday alcohol sales. The reason? More economic growth for Troy.

“There are restaurants that are looking at Troy or the possibility of coming to troy that would want Sunday alcohol sales,” says Troy City Councilman Marcus Paramore.

If the bill is drafted. It’s advertised for 4 consecutive weeks before the legislature takes action. If the bill passes, citizens have a chance to vote on whether to move forward with sunday sales. It’s something some restaurants, already serving alcohol are counting on.

“People wouldn’t feel like they had to go to Montgomery or Dothan. They would stay here and shop locally and eat and drink locally also,” says Chris Weith, Manager at Troy’s Momma Goldbergs.

City leaders say sunday alcohol sales opens the door to more investors for the City of Troy.

“It’s more of a convenience and an economic venture than it is another opportunity to drink,” says Paramore.

If a vote on Sunday alcohol sales is approved in Troy, city leaders will set up an ordinance to sell alcohol only in the Troy city limits.