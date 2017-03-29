Selma Police Serve People with Outstanding Warrants

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police were out serving people with outstanding warrants Wednesday in an effort to crack down on crime.

Police Chief Spencer Collier says the city had more than a hundred active warrants on the books and that’s way too many.

Collier hit the streets with his new Crime Suppression Unit to serve warrants.

The Crime Suppression Unit is made up of five SWAT certified police investigators and two K-9 units.

“I commend them on doing their job,” said Selma resident Council McReynolds, Junior.

“I know everybody’s subject to the law. Nobody’s above the law. And anything you do to violate it, then you subject to the consequences.”

Collier says the round up is another part of a strategic plan to deter crime and reduce violence in Selma.