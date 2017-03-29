After Setback, Abortion Foes Keep Pressing Congress to Act

The collapse of the Republican health care overhaul was a sharp setback for anti-abortion leaders, whose hopes of halting federal funding to Planned Parenthood were derailed.

But they continue to pursue that goal and also are pushing for a federal ban on most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

David O’Steen, executive director of the National Right to Life Committee, acknowledged the mood of disappointment in the anti-abortion movement after last week’s drama in the House of Representatives, when GOP leaders withdrew their health care bill before a vote.

The measure would have cut off more than $400 million in Medicaid reimbursements and other federal funding to Planned Parenthood for its non-abortion services.

However, O’Steen and other anti-abortion leaders said they remained hopeful of future victories in Congress.

