Severe Weather Threat Thursday Afternoon and Evening

by Ben Lang

For the rest of Thursday afternoon, expect very warm temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sky conditions remain mostly clear to partly cloudy. A very mild night is ahead, with a mostly clear sky and lows near 60.

Our main focus will be on the threat for severe weather on Thursday. Right now, the areas west of I-65 are under a slight risk for severe weather. It is possible that the risk area is upgraded or shifted further east with future tweaks by the Storm Prediction center. The main threats right now look to be damaging straight line winds and possible damaging hail. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but the overall threat for tornadoes looks low right now. Timing for these storms looks to be late afternoon through around 10pm, but storms may impact our western counties by early afternoon. The strongest storms will exit our southeast counties by midnight, but we may see a few more forming behind those storms, which could linger through the early AM hours of Friday.

By Friday afternoon, look for a clearing sky and highs in the upper 70s. Looks to be a little cooler on Friday night, with lows in the lower 50s. The weekend is shaping up to be rather nice. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, are back in the forecast on Monday. This storm system will bear watching in the coming days. Storms clear the area, with warm and sunny weather returning for next Tuesday and Wednesday.