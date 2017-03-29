State Will Run 27 Low-Performing Schools in Montgomery County System

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State Department of Education has announced that it will operate 27 schools that it calls “low performing” in the Montgomery Public Schools district. It will allow MPS to run the remaining 29 schools, in what is a two-pronged approach to fix academic and other issues within the school system.

Last month, the state school board voted unanimously to intervene in Montgomery Public Schools. In a written statement, the state board of education says that although State Superintendent Michael Sentance’s intervening authority covers the district, the state is working collaboratively with Montgomery Public Schools.

The state will hold community forums to allow the public to comment and ask questions concerning the state intervention and what is being done to improve Montgomery Public Schools. These forums will be held at these locations and dates:

(All Community Forums are from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

· MONDAY, APRIL 17 – Robert E. Lee High School

· TUESDAY, APRIL 25 – Sidney Lanier High School

· THURSDAY, APRIL 28 – Park Crossing High School

The forums will be available for live viewing on the ALSDE Ustream site at:

http://www.ustream.tv/channel/alabama-department-of-education

Here is the list of schools that are under the State Department of Education intervention:

Elementary Schools

Chisholm Elementary School

Dannelly Elementary School

Davis Elementary School

Dunbar-Ramer Elementary School

Highland Avenue Elementary School

Highland Gardens Elementary School

Fitzpatrick Elementary School

Floyd Elementary School

Johnson Elementary School

King Elementary School

Morris Elementary School

Nixon Elementary School

Southlawn Elementary School

Middle Schools

Bellingrath Middle School

Brewbaker Intermediate School

Brewbaker Middle School

Capitol Heights Middle School

Fews Secondary Acceleration Academy (serves both middle and high school students)

Georgia Washington Middle School

Goodwyn Middle School

McKee Middle School

Southlawn Middle School

High Schools

G.W. Carver Senior High School

Jefferson Davis High School

Park Crossing High School

Robert E. Lee High School

Sidney Lanier Senior High School