State Will Run 27 Low-Performing Schools in Montgomery County System
The Alabama State Department of Education has announced that it will operate 27 schools that it calls “low performing” in the Montgomery Public Schools district. It will allow MPS to run the remaining 29 schools, in what is a two-pronged approach to fix academic and other issues within the school system.
Last month, the state school board voted unanimously to intervene in Montgomery Public Schools. In a written statement, the state board of education says that although State Superintendent Michael Sentance’s intervening authority covers the district, the state is working collaboratively with Montgomery Public Schools.
The state will hold community forums to allow the public to comment and ask questions concerning the state intervention and what is being done to improve Montgomery Public Schools. These forums will be held at these locations and dates:
(All Community Forums are from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)
· MONDAY, APRIL 17 – Robert E. Lee High School
· TUESDAY, APRIL 25 – Sidney Lanier High School
· THURSDAY, APRIL 28 – Park Crossing High School
The forums will be available for live viewing on the ALSDE Ustream site at:
http://www.ustream.tv/channel/alabama-department-of-education
Here is the list of schools that are under the State Department of Education intervention:
Elementary Schools
Chisholm Elementary School
Dannelly Elementary School
Davis Elementary School
Dunbar-Ramer Elementary School
Highland Avenue Elementary School
Highland Gardens Elementary School
Fitzpatrick Elementary School
Floyd Elementary School
Johnson Elementary School
King Elementary School
Morris Elementary School
Nixon Elementary School
Southlawn Elementary School
Middle Schools
Bellingrath Middle School
Brewbaker Intermediate School
Brewbaker Middle School
Capitol Heights Middle School
Fews Secondary Acceleration Academy (serves both middle and high school students)
Georgia Washington Middle School
Goodwyn Middle School
McKee Middle School
Southlawn Middle School
High Schools
G.W. Carver Senior High School
Jefferson Davis High School
Park Crossing High School
Robert E. Lee High School
Sidney Lanier Senior High School