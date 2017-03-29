Suspect Arrested in Connection with Alexander City Shooting

by Lillie Dunn

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Alexander City shooting Tuesday night.

Alex City police arrested Anthony Davon Parker after allegedly shooting 18-year-old Quenntavious Reese.

Reese was shot while riding in a car on Robinson Road around 6 PM last night.

Reese was taken to Russell Medical Center, then flown to UAB, where he died this afternoon.

Anthony Davon Parker has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.