Very Warm Wednesday, Storms Return Late Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER WEDNESDAY: Today will be very warm and most of us will remain dry, but with this air mass in place, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two. We should see more sun than clouds and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across Alabama.

MORE STORMS THURSDAY: After the midweek break, our next round of strong to severe storms is expected Thursday as another low pressure heads our way. The SPC has much of Alabama in the standard “slight risk” of severe storms for late Thursday, Thursday night, and early Friday. The overall synoptic pattern certainly supports the idea of strong storms late Thursday and into Friday morning, but a lot of uncertainty remains with how the system plays out. Thursday morning, storms should be crossing the Mississippi Valley, to our south, the models continue to show a thunderstorm complex developing along the Gulf Coast. The good news about this is that it reduces the inflow into the state, which could limit our overall severe weather threat. If this does occur, instability values look to remain low, and not especially favorable for severe storms. But, a lot can and will change with this event the next 24-36 hours, if the storms do not develop along the Gulf Coast, the severe weather threat increases for Alabama.

FRIDAY: We will likely start the day off with lingering showers/storms, but these should be out of here early in the day Friday. Expect a clearing sky, and most of the day will be very nice with a partly sunny afternoon and highs in the 70s. .

AWESOME APRIL WEEKEND WEATHER: The weather will not be playing any April Fool’s jokes on us this weekend, as splendid spring weather is expected. Both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be very nice, with lower humidity, and plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 80s and lows will be in the 50s.

THE FIRST WEEK OF APRIL: The active weather pattern returns and another storm system looks to move into the Southeast, and could possibly bring us our next round of strong storms as we head Monday into Tuesday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan