Amnesty International Worried About El Chapo Jail Conditions

by Lillie Dunn

Amnesty International says it’s worried about how U.S. jailers are treating Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

An official with the human rights group has demanded access to a high-security wing of the Manhattan jail that’s holding Guzman. He wants to interview Guzman about reports that harsh conditions there are harming his health.

The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on Thursday.

The 59-year-old Guzman was brought to the United States in January to face charges that he oversaw a multibillion-dollar international drug trafficking operation.

His lawyers have complained that he’s been locked in his cell for 23 hours a day and denied any contact with his wife. Prosecutors have argued that the measures are appropriate for someone who escaped twice from prison in Mexico.

