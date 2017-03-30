Andalusia Police Arrest 6 People After Wednesday Night Robbery

by Lillie Dunn

Andalusia Police arrested a total of six people today after a Wednesday night robbery.

The robbery last night resulted in a man being pistol whipped and robbed.

The incident ended with multiple search warrants being executed in three different locations in Andalusia this afternoon.

Arrested in connection with the robbery were 19-year-old Badarius M. Wilson, 18-year-old Dantrece A. Davis and 18 year old Michael D. Landrum, Jr., all of Andalusia.

All three were charged with 1st degree robbery, first degree assault, second degree criminal mischief, third degree theft of property and breaking and entering a vehicle.

Each man’s bond amount is $232,500 dollars.

Two of the other arrests were on drug charges and outstanding warrants. Those arrested were Michael D. Landrum, Sr. of Andalusia and Deyontaye Caldwell of Opp. Both men were charged with possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Landrum also has an outstanding warrant from Andalusia PD. Caldwell had an additional charge of promoting prison contraband from the DTF.

The final arrest was Amy F. Spicer of Andalusia. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Andalusia PD.

The arrests are the result of a multi-agency investigation.

The Andalusia PD, Opp PD, the Covington County Sheriff’s Dept., the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Covington County Incident Response Team executed the search warrants.

The investigation continues and more arrests may be forthcoming.