ASU Will Have Free Tax Preparations for the Public

by Rashad Snell

The deadline for filing your federal and state individual taxes is soon upon us and if you haven’t already done so, then you might consider going to ASU’s College of Business Administration and allowing its Accounting and Finance department’s certified tax preparers do them for you – free of charge.

For the last 30 years, Alabama State University’s College of Business Administration’s Accounting and Finance department faculty and Master’s of Accountancy graduate-level students have been preparing free federal and state tax returns for residents of Montgomery and the River Region through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA). Anyone who earns less than $59,000 a year and who needs help preparing their tax returns will again be able to turn to Alabama State University for free assistance.

This free tax service is offered every Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis at ASU’s College of Business Administration (Room 112), which is located on North University Drive. It takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., through the last Saturday before April 15. It also offers appointments (two days a week) for those who cannot make it on a Saturday. For a weekday appointment, residents must request an appointment in advance by calling 334-299-4134.

WHO PREPARES THE TAXES?

Faculty from the ASU Accounting and Finance Department work with other tax professionals, along with its Master of Accountancy graduate-level students to provide top-quality tax preparation by certified tax preparers. These faculty and graduate students must pass three individual certification tests (tax law, intake/interview and ethics) to be eligible to prepare taxes for the public through the ASU-VITA program. The program is led by ASU’s director of its Master of Accountancy program – Dr. Dave Thompson – who is both a C.P.A. and an attorney. Thompson has over 20 years of experience preparing income taxes.

.



MULTI-LINGUAL TAX PREPARERS

This year is a very special year because ASU has the most diverse, multi-lingual staff of volunteers since it started the program, which will allow it to help prepare taxes for those whose English is limited and whose native tongue is Korean, Portuguese, Spanish , and an assortment of African dialects.

OVER 30 YEARS OF SERVICE

Over the last 30 years, ASU’s-VITA Tax Program has helped thousands of Montgomery and River-Region taxpayers receive millions of dollars in tax refunds.

“ASU is happy to do it as a free service to our community because it helps our graduate-level students demonstrate what they have learned and because most of these tax refund dollars remain in the Montgomery/Central Alabama area, which is great for our economy,” Thompson said.

TAX CLIENTS MUST BRING WITH THEM

– A government-issued picture identification card;

– Their Social Security card(s), which include those for any spouse and dependents claimed;

– An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter,if you do not have a Social Security number;

– Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN;

– Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers;

– Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received;

– A copy of prior year’s federal and state returns, if available;

– Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check;

– To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms;

– Forms 1095-A, B and Health Coverage statements;

– Identity Theft PIN number (if applicable);

– Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable;

– Additional information may be required.