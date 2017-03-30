Alabama Community School Network

Cut from Federal Trump Budget

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery School Superintendent Margaret Allen says she hopes Community Schools will survive in the Federal Education Budget.

She made her comment in our interview with her about the state takeover of the non-magnet schools in the system. Federal funding for the programs has been eliminated in the budget proposed by The President.

There are dozens of those programs in the Greater Montgomery area, from Demopolis in the West to Tuskegee in the East and in many locations in between. You can learn about the programs and see a map of those after-school locations HERE.

CBS Sunday Morning featured a story about those programs in New Jersey last weekend. You can watch it online HERE.