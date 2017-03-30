General Manager – Alabama News Network

Montgomery, Alabama

by Sharon Schaeffer

March 17, 2017

Position reports to Bahakel Communications Corporate Television Group management in Charlotte, NC. This role serves as the Company’s Montgomery on-site General Manager of WAKA/CBS, WBMM/CW and management coordinator of a Shared Services and Joint Sales Agreement for SagamoreHill’s co-located WNCF/ABC (also collectively known as “The Alabama News Network”). This GM is responsible for the strategic and operational leadership of those Montgomery television stations, with emphasis on local advertising sales and a full service local news operation. The best candidate will facilitate financial goals being met, establish long-range goals and strategies that will result in the growth and long-term viability of the stations, further the creative marketing vision and execution of local news and community based informational programming as well as related digital content. The GM is responsible for activities of all the stations’ departments including: Sales, Operations, Promotional Marketing, Traffic, Research, Programming, Engineering, Production, Business, Creative Services, and News for both the licensed and shared services operations. Degree in business administration, finance, broadcast, entertainment, communications, journalism and/or related extensive television broadcasting and diverse staff management experience. Requires 15 or more years of experience in progressively responsible television management positions, especially in advertising sales with special focus on Local Sales and New Business Development. Successful experience as a TV station GM for full service local news station(s) required. Experience including Local AE and newsroom oversight for maintaining journalistic standards required. EOE.

Interested parties please send resume to Bahakel Communications Corporate Office, attention tmace@bahakel.com.