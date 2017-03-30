Officer Hurt Breaking up Fight Between Inmates at Prison

by Lillie Dunn

A correctional officer has been hurt while trying to break up a fight between two inmates at an Alabama prison.

State Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton says the officer was cut on his shoulder during the altercation at Elmore County Correctional Facility on Monday.

The officer was taken to a hospital where he received stitches for his wound.

Horton says one of the inmates was also injured during the fight.

That inmate was treated at an offsite medical facility, released and transferred to the Kilby Correction Facility.

No other information, including the name of the officer or inmates, has been released at this time.

