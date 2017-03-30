Oldest Family Owned and Operated Restaurant in Montgomery Celebrates 100th Anniversary This Year

by Lillie Dunn

The oldest family owned and operated restaurant in Montgomery is celebrating a major milestone this year.

Chris’s hotdogs turns 100 years old next month and they’re asking their loyal customers to help commemorate it.

Christopher Anastasios Katechis, a Greek immigrant, opened Chris’ Hot Dogs on May 1st, 1917.

On April 29th, they will have a big birthday party including a car show for adults, an inflatable bounce house and fire trucks for the kids.

They’re also putting together a book filled with customer’s memories and experiences.

The book should be ready and published in time for next year’s anniversary.

If you have a special memory to share, go to their web-site chrishotdogs.com.