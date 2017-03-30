Political Analyst Steve Flowers Weighs in on Impeachment Proceedings

by Andrew James

Ross Garber, Governor Robert Bentley’s attorney, had some strong words for the impeachment investigation into Governor Bentley Thursday. He says the governor has not been given due process, and Political Analyst Steve Flowers says Garber brings up some good points.

“They haven’t been given their due process about how this thing works, nobody knows how it works, Alabama’s never had an impeachment hearing before,” Flowers explained.

Flowers says that next week’s Alabama Ethics Commission meeting will be a very pivotal moment and that at this point it may be tough for some lawmakers to vote for to impeach the governor.

“The more moderate and average legislator in the house and senate will not vote to impeach the governor at this point without some proof of illegal activity,” he shared.

Flowers believes the best venue for impeachment proceedings is the Attorney General’s Office. A.G. Steve Marshall confirmed there was an ongoing investigation into the governor after his appointment and then recused himself.