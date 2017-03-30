More Retail to Come at Troy’s Park Place

by Danielle Wallace

Publix has been open for a few months but soon other retailers will open their doors right next to the grocery store.

“We’re working on more and more retail for Troy,” says Marsha Gaylard, President of Pike County Economic Development.

Marcos Pizza has already claimed its spot and opened for business since last week and there are a few others moving in like, Petsense a nail boutique and spa and Gold Fingers restaurant.

“It brings more attention to the travelers that are coming through and giving more options to stop and bring more money here to Troy,” says Troy resident Lakisha Louissant.

Residents believe the shops not only bring this area to life but reminds them of the progress the city has made.

“I remember Troy a couple of years back when we had absolutely nothing. The only thing we really had was Walmart, that was it,” says Troy resident Heather Vanderpol.

County officials believe the arrival of Publix has encouraged others to do business here.

“I think Troy is ready for a lot of big box retail that we’ve not been able to recruit for sometime but all of sometime there’s a lot of interest,” says Gaylard.