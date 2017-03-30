Reward Offered for Help to Solve Lowndes Co. Double Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Lowndes County continue to search for answers following a double homicide in Mosses. Now, six thousand dollars in reward money has been put up to try and help catch whoever is responsible.

The Governor’s Office is offering $5000 dollars for any information following the shooting deaths of 36 year old Antonio Means and 26 year old Frank Hill in the town of Mosses.

Crimestoppers is also offering $1000 dollars.

Lowndes County authorities say the two men were found shot to death in a parked car at Mosses public housing.

“We hope that with reward money from both Crimestoppers and Governor Robert Bentley totaling $6000 dollars that that information and that reward will bring information that we need that will bring concrete evidence to put people who murdered both individuals to justice,” said Investigator Nick Cognasi.

Cognasi said anyone with information on this case can remain anonymous.

Call the sheriff’s office at (334) 548-6151 or Crimestoppers at 215 -STOP.