Selma Man Charged with Murder Released for Medical Reasons

by Rashad Snell

A 53-year-old Selma man who was charged with murder in the death of a 29-year-old woman has been released from jail for medical reasons.

Dallas County Sheriff Harris Huffman tells the Selma Times-Journal James Herrod was released Friday because of the severity of his illness and because the county cannot afford to continue paying for medical treatments.

Huffman says Herrod’s treatments have cost more than $200,000.

Judge Marvin Wiggins issued the order to release Herrod and stipulated that Herrod not leave his home except for treatments.

Huffman didn’t disclose details of Herrod’s illness.

Herrod was arrested in February 2015 in Crystal Johnson’s death. Police believe Herrod killed Johnson in a hit-and-run crash.

Herrod is set for trial June 12. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Information from: Times Journal

