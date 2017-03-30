Storm Shelters to Open in Preparation for Severe Weather

by Lillie Dunn

In the event of a tornado watch during severe weather tonight, the following locations will be available to those who may not feel safe in their homes.

Please note these are not FEMA storm shelters, but are being offered as a place of refuge for those who do not feel safe in their homes.

Troy: Troy Rec Center on Enzor Road

Brundidge: Brundidge United Methodist Church and Salem Baptist Church both on Main Street.

The following applies at these facilities:

No pets, alcohol, or weapons.

You are responsible for your own supplies/snacks/refreshments