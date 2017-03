Storms Wind Down, Sunshine Returns

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending from west to east then gradual clearing with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.