ALDOT Releases Statement Regarding Bridge Collapse in Georgia

by Lillie Dunn

“Much attention is focused on Atlanta and the developing situation along Interstate 85.

Highway infrastructure is not immune to the threats posed by man-made and natural disasters.In 2002, an interstate bridge in the I-65 and I-20/59 interchange in Birmingham was destroyed by a truck crash and fire. The unthinkable happened in 2004, when another crash destroyed a different bridge in the same interchange. ALDOT mounted an around-the-clock response to replace both bridges in less than 40 days of construction each time. The rapid replacement process was the result of a team effort by ALDOT, local officials, the Federal Highway Administration and our contractors.

Based on our experience with similar bridge emergencies, ALDOT this morning has offered assistance to the Georgia DOT.”