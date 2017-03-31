Governor Bentley Signs Executive Order Establishing “65 by 2025 Initiative”

by Rashad Snell

Governor Robert Bentley on Friday signed Executive Order 29 officially establishing the “65 by 2025 Initiative” while visiting the Alabama Department of Labor Alabaster Career Center. This initiative establishes an educational attainment goal of reaching 65 percent of Alabama’s workforce having a high-quality certificate, credential or degree by the year 2025. The new executive order outlines the process to reach the attainment goal.

“To ensure the success of every citizen, we must have interagency collaboration. As Governor, I recognized in order to achieve this mission, we must set forth a goal,” Governor Bentley said. “My 65 by 2025 initiative brings together education, industry and government agencies to develop a strategic plan that will recognize attainment gaps in various groups. The end goal is to provide the best training opportunity possible for students to obtain a skilled well-paying job.”

Through this Executive Order, the Alabama Workforce Council will appoint a subcommittee to develop and recommend a strategic plan to accomplish the 65 by 2025 initiative. The strategic plan will identify attainment gaps for low-income and minority residents, identify workforce needs, and adopt interim and long-term metrics that will be monitored and reported on annually.

“The Alabama Workforce Council is committed to initiatives that are designed to strengthen the state’s workforce development efforts and improve educational outcomes, ” Alabama Workforce Council Chair Zeke Smith said about the announcement. “I am excited about the efforts of the Alabama Workforce Council, our partners, and where we are headed – together – to transform our state’s workforce system and to improve the lives of millions of Alabama families for years to come.”

The subcommittee will deliver a report to the Governor by December 31, 2017.

A copy of Executive Order 29 can be found here.