Homeschoolers Experience College Life at Troy University

by Danielle Wallace

Millions of students across the country are homeschooled.

Hannah echles has been homeschooled since the first grade.

“Being homeschooled I’m sort of introverted and I like to stay in my room in do my schoolwork,” says Echles.

But, in less than a year she will transition into a college lifestyle.

“Getting into college, I really want to get out there and make friends so I’ll have to push myself to actually talk to people,” says Echles.

For many homeschoolers like Echles, Troy University’s Homeschool Day gives students a chance to learn not only what Troy has to offer…But what to expect in a different academic environment, no matter which institution they choose..

“Some homeschoolers don’t have an opportunity like this. A lot of homeschoolers are very social unlike the stereotype of homeschoolers but I think this is a good opportunity to learn something that you might not learn otherwise,” says Erica Young.

Former home schoolers say transitioning can be a challenge.

“The biggest thing would have to be, being surrounded by so many people,” says Wyatt Crawford.

But with time, homeschoolers blend right in with others on campus.

“As you go on, it gets easier and easier so we just want to help our fellow homeschoolers transition,” says Crawford.

Students attending Troy’s Homeschool Day were also introduced to the university’s ACCELERATE Program that allows them to earn college credit online while still in high school.