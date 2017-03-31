King of Jordan Plans White House Visit

by Lillie Dunn

President Donald Trump will welcome the king of Jordan to the White House next week.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says that King Abdullah II will visit the White House on April 5.

The two are slated to discuss “a range of shared interests in the Middle East,” including the fight against the Islamic State group, the conflict in Syria and Israeli-Palestinian relations.

Trump will also be welcoming President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt on April 3.

Trump met briefly with King Abdullah II at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington last month.

A White House said the two discussed the possibility of establishing safe zones in Syria, among other issues.

