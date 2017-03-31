Lawmaker: Impeachment Special Counsel Carrying Out Duties

by Lillie Dunn

The vice-chairman of an impeachment committee says the committee’s special counsel is “carrying out the duties assigned to him,” brushing aside criticisms from Gov. Robert Bentley’s lawyer.

Republican Rep. Jim Hill of Moody responded Friday to accusations by Bentley lawyer Ross Garber that special counsel Jack Sharman had seized control of the investigation.

Hill, the vice-chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said Sharman has the “complete support of the committee’s leadership.”

Twenty-three lawmakers last year signed impeachment articles accusing Bentley of corruption and neglect of duty. The committee will make a recommendation to the full House on if Bentley should be impeached.

Garber, among other things, objected to Sharman’s plans to release a report next week without giving the governor opportunity to respond.

