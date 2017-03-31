Missing Montgomery Man’s Body Found

by Lillie Dunn

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation following the discovery of the body of an adult male in the 800 block of Southlawn Drive.

The victim has been identified as Kordarrius Young, 25, who was reported missing on Wednesday, March 22.

MPD located the body Thursday afternoon, March 30, while searching the area for Young, whose vehicle had been discovered March 24 in the nearby vicinity of Greensboro Drive.

The identity and cause of death initially were unknown, but forensic evaluation identified the adult male as the missing individual and determined the cause of death to be homicide.

MPD’s homicide investigation is ongoing as investigators work to determine the circumstances. No additional information is available for public release at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this homicide to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.