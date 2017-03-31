Murder Suspects Wait Years for Trial in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma murder suspect recently released from jail for medical reasons had been waiting in jail for more than two years to go to trial in the case.

Sheriff Harris Huffman is defending his decision to release James Herrod from jail.

Huffman says Herrod has cancer and the county can’t afford to continue to pay for his treatment.

Herrod is charged with murder in the 2015 death of Crystal Johnson.

Huffman says Herrod is one of several inmates that have been locked up more than two years and haven’t gone to trial.

“It’s like the individual I got out there that’s been out there since 2011. I mean, I guess they’re waiting on him to die in jail from old age,” said Huffman.

Herrod is set for trial June 12th.