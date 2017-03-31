Very Nice Weekend; Storms Return Monday

by Ben Lang

The sky has cleared across central and south Alabama. A cold front pushed through overnight, causing winds to shift to the west and also brought in some cooler air. Highs today will range from the mid 70s to around 80. Expect the mostly clear sky to continue for the afternoon and tonight. Lows tonight will be cooler, falling to the lower 50s. Saturday and Sunday look great. Highs on Saturday will be in mid 80s with lots of Sun. Lows in the low 50s again Saturday night, warming into the upper 80s for Sunday afternoon. Sunny skies continue for Sunday afternoon as well.

On Monday, another potent upper level storm system will track towards the area. This will give us yet another risk for severe weather. Right now, there is still some uncertainty with this, but the timing for storms looks to be in the morning hours through about noon. Stay weather aware this weekend for changes to the forecast, because this system very well could impact the Monday morning commute. This storm system could create a potent, damaging straight line wind event. However, the tornado threat looks to be low.

Storms clear the area by Monday afternoon. The rest of the week looks calmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. A few showers are possible late Monday and early Tuesday, but it now looks likes cooler air will return late next week. Highs may only reach the mid to upper 60s on Thursday and Friday, with lows possible falling into the 30s by next Friday night.