Special Sanitation Services Available During District 2 Clean Up Month

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Clean City Commission and Councilman Brantley Lyons designate April “District Two Clean Up Month,” during which residents can take advantage of special garbage and trash removal services.

The Sanitation Department will remove nearly all items, including up to 2 tires, without extra charge, as long as items are placed behind the curb on regular trash pick-up days. Exceptions include loose leaves, dirt, building materials and tree branches exceeding four feet in length or eight inches in diameter.

The Clean City Commission will supply trash bags to groups organizing clean up events during the Great American Cleanup, an ongoing campaign sponsored by Keep American Beautiful to encourage Americans to work together to clean their neighborhoods.

For more information, please contact the Montgomery Clean City Commission at (334) 625-2175.