Wonderful Weekend Weather Ahead Says Future Forecaster Brook Lynn Smith

by Ryan Stinnett

DRY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: After a few lingering showers this morning, our Friday will feature a clearing sky and very nice weather. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s. Tonight, clear and cool weather is expected with lows in the lower 50s. The weather will be dry and pleasant through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s tomorrow, followed by upper 80s Sunday with a sunny sky both days.

NEXT WEEK: Rain and storms are likely Monday; the latest GFS run continues to suggest the surface low will move right through Central Alabama, meaning a heavy rain threat for the northern half of the state, with severe storms possible near the Gulf Coast. But, remember this could easily change as we get closer to the event. Then, another round of rain and storms is likely by Wednesday. It is a very active spring weather pattern for the southern U.S.

Have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Ryan