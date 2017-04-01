Annual Crawfish Benefits Autism in the River Region

by Danielle Wallace

Benefiting a growing disease, that’s the goal of this crawfish boil that has people filling up for a good cause. For some, it’s a chance to support other parents that need insurance to cover autism costs.

“Ever since my child was diagnosed he has had access to great health care but i know that other kinds of private insurance does not cover that,” says Jennifer Kelley.

Alabama is one of five states that does not require insurance companies to cover autism treatments. It’s something people across the state are pushing to change because of the benefits it could bring.

“Things like aba therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, it is so important to these children and to get diagnosed it costs a lot of money to be tested,” says Kelley.

Debbie Lynn with Easter Seals of Central Alabama educates parents everyday about autism.

“Most of our children who have an autism have to come two to three times a week,” says Lynn.

The center offers autism diagnosis, one of the programs the crawfish boil is benefiting but for parents that don’t have insurance coverage, it can be tough.

“There are few resources available to parents to be able to access adequate and early therapy for autism,” says Lynn.

That’s why she and others are rallying for lawmakers to meet the needs of children suffering with autism.

“It is so important that a bill like that passes for these children that are in great need of help,” says Kelley.

Last year’s crawfish boil raised over $30,000. This is the 13th year of the event.