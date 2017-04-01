Very Nice Sunday; Another Severe Threat Monday

by Ben Lang

Above normal temps continued Saturday. Highs were in the low to mid 80s with a full day of sunshine. Tonight, lows will drop to the low to mid 50s. Expect a mostly clear sky on Sunday, with highs in near-record territory, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast, a bit gusty at times. The southeast wind will bring some gulf moisture into the area. This will be key as we head into early Monday.

A potent upper level storm system moves into the area on Monday. This system will bring the possibility of strong to severe storms with it. Storms could impact the area as early as Monday morning, and could impact the morning commute to work. Right now, the area is under a slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction center. The main risks look to be isolated tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, and large hail. This may be a multi-round event, with the first storms arriving in the morning. These isolated storms will have the higher risk for tornadoes. A line of thunderstorms, or squall line, may follow these initial storms. Straight line winds will be the greatest threat from the squall line. Storms will exit the area by the early evening hours of Monday.

Calmer and slightly cooler weather expected on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s with a mostly clear sky. Another round of thunderstorms looks likely for Wednesday, and some of those could be on the strong to severe side. Behind that system, cooler temps will arrive on Thursday. Highs on Thursday in the upper 60s, lows in the upper 40s for Friday morning. Next weekend looks calm for now, with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s.