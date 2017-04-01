Union Springs Police Investigating Saturday Shooting
Union Springs police are investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.
Police say the shooting happened Saturday morning just before 8 o’clock on Thompson Street.
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Fonish Hollingsworth. She is listed in critical condition.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident.
They are currently looking for 2 suspects.
If you have any information you’re asked to call Union Springs Police at 334-738-3131