Union Springs Police Investigating Saturday Shooting

by Josh Ninke

Union Springs police are investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday morning just before 8 o’clock on Thompson Street.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Fonish Hollingsworth. She is listed in critical condition.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

They are currently looking for 2 suspects.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Union Springs Police at 334-738-3131