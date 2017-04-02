Alabama Schools Announce Closings Due to Possible Severe Weather

by Lillie Dunn

Due to possible severe weather across the state, some Alabama schools have announced school closings for Monday, April 3, 2017.

The following schools are listed below:

From Troy City Schools – Due to inclement weather, Troy City Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, April 3, 2017. All after school activities have also been cancelled. Troy City Schools will resume school and after school activities on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at the regular scheduled time.