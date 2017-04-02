Alabama Schools Announce Closings Due to Possible Severe Weather
Due to possible severe weather across the state, some Alabama schools have announced school closings for Monday, April 3, 2017.
The following schools are listed below:
From Troy City Schools – Due to inclement weather, Troy City Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, April 3, 2017. All after school activities have also been cancelled. Troy City Schools will resume school and after school activities on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at the regular scheduled time.
From Pike Liberal Arts School – Due to the possibility for inclement weather tomorrow (Monday, April 3rd) Pike Liberal Arts School will dismiss at noon. Changes may be made as updates on the weather system are released tomorrow.